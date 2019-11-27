Allison Moorer Shares Her Truth Through Memoir and Music

Allison Moorer is truly a writer, as evidenced by her new album and memoir, both titled Blood.

Although she’s flown under the radar of the mainstream country world for two decades, Moorer has established an impressive musical legacy in Nashville. She’s written songs for Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert, received an Oscar nomination, and worked with musicians ranging from Kid Rock to Buddy Miller. But it was a conversation with author and poet Maya Angelou that compelled her to write about a traumatic event from her teenage years in Alabama.

