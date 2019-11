Lady Antebellum’s Ocean, the trio’s first studio album in two years, debuts at No. 2 this week on Billboard’s top country albums chart — denied the No. 1 spot by Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get, which maintains its peak dominance for the second week.

Also, Combs’ single, “Even Though I’m Leaving,” is occupying its No. 1 slot for a second week. Lady A’s “What If I Never Get Over You” rises to No. 6 on the airplay chart.



There are no other new or returning albums within Billboard’s Top 25, but there are three new songs, and one re-entering song, on the country airplay listing.

The new ones are Teddy Robb’s “Really Shouldn’t Drink Around You,” bowing at No. 58, Runaway June’s “Head Over Heels” (No. 59) and Thompson Square’s “Masterpiece” (No. 60). This is the duo’s first single to chart since “You Make It Look So Good” in 2016, which topped out at No. 48. Back in action at No. 56 is LANCO’s “What I See.”



The No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Combs’ This One’s for You, and the self-titled collections Old Dominion and Dan + Shay.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs cluster are Old Dominion’s “One Man Band,” Thomas Rhett’s “Remember You Young,” Keith Urban’s “We Were” and Chris Janson’s “Good Vibes.”

Maybe there’ll be some more Christmas titles to report next week. Rudolph is getting restless.