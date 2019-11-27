Here’s What Carrie Underwood Is Thankful For

About halfway through Carrie Underwood’s 2012 album, Blown Away, there’s a sweet song that seems to perfectly fit the Thanksgiving holiday: “Thank God for Hometowns.”

In a video clip surrounding the release of Blown Away, the singer explained that she’d heard a demo of the song (written by Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird, and Hillary Lindsey) just before driving home to Checotah, Oklahoma, to her high school reunion.

“I listened to it, and the way things were worded, [it was] like a conversation with your mom,” she noted. “And these are totally things that my mom would say. These are totally things that would happen to me.”

