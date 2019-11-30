CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Meant to Be,” Florida Georgia Line & Bebe Rexha

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley talk about their 2017 single, “Meant to Be.” CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings.

CMT: How did the song “Meant to Be” come about?

Tyler Hubbard: We didn’t know nothing about Bebe Rexha and she didn’t know nothing about Florida Georgia Line. She actually thought she was going in to write with Little Big Town — some country band, right?

And anyways it became a joke but once we got in the studio, and introduced ourselves to each other, it was a pretty natural feeling. She was really cool from day one, really fun to work with, really good energy, and really exciting energy. Just a very creative energy and very good at what she did. …

