Craig Morgan Says His Family Depends on Prayer

Craig Morgan accepts his calling to perform “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost,” even when the pain feels too much to bear.
Speaking to CMT Hot 20 Countdown host Cody Alan, Morgan says, “This is where God placed me and now I have an obligation because I don’t want to face God and go, ‘You know, I didn’t do what you wanted me to do.’ So as much as it hurts, as difficult as it is, I feel like I have a responsibility now. It’s a really weird thing and it’s an odd balance. I feel like I should be doing it but I don’t want to do it. Right now, it hurts. You know, it’s a struggle.”
“The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost” was written by Morgan in memory of his oldest son, Jerry Greer, who died in a drowning accident in 2016 at the age of 19. In this interview, Morgan recalls the moment he had the idea for the song, the experience of performing it live, and the closeness he still feels from his son.