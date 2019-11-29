Craig Morgan Says His Family Depends on Prayer

</noscript> </div>

That was a special place for my family. That came about after Jerry. I started that business not to make a living off of it, but I knew it was important that my family focused on something together. And so we did that. You see in the video there is a stained glass window of Saint Michael, and Saint Michael was Jerry’s saint. His middle name was Michael. So that was an important element in this whole process for us. We depend on our prayer a lot to help us daily to get through this and Saint Michael was an integral part of that because of Jerry and his middle name.

You’re the sole writer on the song, but you’ve said God really gave you the song.

I’m hesitant to utilize this analogy because I would never want anyone to think that I’m comparing myself to anyone biblical because I am not that guy. I’m not a Moses or Paul or Peter and in no way do I compare myself to any of them. But what God does do, and he did in all of those situations, he always took an individual that was not supposed to be the person. I’ve always considered myself a fair songwriter, I’m a fair producer, I’m a fair singer. So God took a mediocre songwriter, mediocre singer, and a mediocre musician and producer and did something miraculous.

If I’d brought in Dean Dillon to write that song for me, everybody would say, “Oh yeah. Dean Dillon,” or Phil O’Donnell. The guys I write with who are great phenomenal writers. There’s a “Oh, it makes sense.” So now it’s like there’s a ‘wow’ factor because it was just me. And God.

It did strike me, too, because all my life I’ve heard “The Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost.” But here it’s “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost.” Talk about that title.

Yeah. I think a lot of it came from my transition — I’ve recently converted to Catholicism. I started doing a lot of study on our Christianity, our faith, and our son Jerry was going through the RCIA [Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults] program at the Catholic Church. He and my youngest and my wife were going through it at the time.

And before this you were a different religion?

Christian. I’ve always been Christian. I’m still a Christian. I’m just a Catholic, not a Baptist. I got educated on a lot of history. I think that’s where the title came from. Knowing the Trinity and the importance of the Trinity — the Father the Son and the Holy Ghost are all one and the same. So first I struggled with it, thinking, “I hope my priest won’t say that was blasphemy in any way,” but I realized that it’s not, because the Father and the Son are one, and the Holy Ghost is part of the Trinity.

But for me, I have God. And the story is so true. When I do have my coffee out at the house and I can see, you know, we have a family cemetery and I have him with me, in my presence. … My son is there with me. He’s there. I don’t physically get to touch him and hug him like I do my other children, but his heart and his love — I feel that and that’s where that came from. It’s a bit of a play on the words, and to justify my son being a part there with me. He is in Heaven. I know that. I’m confident in where he’s at and I’ll see him again.