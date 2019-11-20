How Thomas Rhett Is Making Christmas Merrier and Brighter

This One's for You, Lauren Akins

Finally, Thomas Rhett is giving his wife Lauren Akins the Christmas gift she’s been asking for for years.

Music.

Thomas Rhett has just shared two new songs in time for the holidays: one classic and one original.

“The Christmas Song” — or as some call it, “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire” — is Thomas Rhett’s take on Nat King Cole’s hit from the 1940s. And “Christmas In The Country” is one he penned with David Garcia, Ashley Gorley and Christian artist Chris Tomlin.

“Christmas is hands-down my favorite time of year. We have so many Christmas traditions in our family that include a lot of festive music,” he said in a press release, “but I’ve never recorded anything myself.

“Lauren has wanted me to make some Christmas music for a long time, so this year felt like the right time to finally take a stab at writing something and to put my own twist on one of the all-time classics.”

“We start celebrating Christmas early around here. Hope y’all do too,” he posted over Thanksgiving. “’Christmas In The Country,’ an original & ’The Christmas Song’ available everywhere now. Hope these are getting y’all in the spirit,”” he added with holiday-themed emojis.

And from the looks of things, the music has already filled Akins with holiday spirit. She just shared a picture of her husband and their two daughters picking out their perfect Christmas tree.