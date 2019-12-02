Music

The Keith Urban Concert Medley You’ve Got to See

He Plays Grey Cup Halftime Show in Calgary
by 5m ago

Keith Urban just delivered a stadium-sized show in Canada, and it lasted less than 15 minutes.

During his halftime appearance at the Grey Cup championship game in Calgary on November 24, Urban roared through five of his biggest hits, electrifying the crowd.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.