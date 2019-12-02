“When I Know What I Do Want, I Snatch It Right Up,” Miranda Lambert Says

The brand new issue of Health magazine with Miranda Lambert on the cover isn’t exactly about her health, per se.

But it is about her life, and where she stands on all kinds of things now that she is 15 years into her career and the media spotlight. (Of that, she says she wishes she could tell reporters, “Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!”)

That said, it’s hard not to wonder if her personal life is part of her art. Take, for example, her new album Wildcard.

“My last album was kind of a sepia tone, and I mean that emotionally as well,” Lambert said of The Weight of These Wings. “This record’s got some color, pizzazz, and pump to it. It was a conscious decision, switching gears, I guess, in all the ways — in life and in art — don’t they go hand in hand most times?”

So, yeah. Life. Hers is pretty bitchin’ right now, as she and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are closing in on their one-year anniversary. “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want. So when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up,” she explains. And while Lambert and McLoughlin happily split their time between New York, Tennessee, and the road, she says it’s her farm outside of Nashville that refuels her, and that it’s the place she finds her center.

“Honestly, I feel my prettiest when I have on a ball cap, no make up and cutoff jeans, and I’m at my farm just with dirt and dogs all around me.

“That’s where I feel my truest self.”



