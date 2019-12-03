Music

Clare Dunn Steps Into Elton John’s Christmas Classic

She's One of CMT's Next Women of Country
Clare Dunn, one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, is putting her own stamp on a pop classic.

She’s just released a cover of Elton John’s 1973 holiday single “Step Into Christmas,” adding a country-rock flair to the uptempo tune.

