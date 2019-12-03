Clare Dunn Steps Into Elton John’s Christmas Classic

</noscript> </div>

Dunn, a native of Two Buttes, Colorado (population 42), grew up working the family farm, and those memories always come back to her at Christmas.

Michael Hickey

“I remember when we were kids, waking up early, exchanging gifts with my sister and parents, then us all bundling up and going out and taking care of cattle,” she says.

“By the time we came back in we were all frozen, trying to shake off the cold, scraping snow off our boots and jeans, and waiting for the ice to melt out of clumps of our hair while we packed up all the food into pickups and got ready to make the 50-mile drive down a dirt road to my grandparents’ house in Oklahoma. Our biggest tradition is just being together, whether it was in Colorado, Oklahoma, or even in Nashville sometimes now. Being together is what our holidays are all about.”