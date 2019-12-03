Jason Aldean Makes 9 Count on Country Chart

We don’t pretend to fathom the marketing and promotional strategies that led Jason Aldean’s record label to title his newest and ninth studio album 9. But we’re betting it’s at least equal in linguistic pizzazz to Bob Seger’s Seven and Pearl Jam’s Ten. Patti Smith’s Twelve, though, is pretty damn hard to beat. JUST KIDDING!

Anyway, 9 debuts at No. 1 this week on Billboard’s top country albums chart. It’s Aldean’s seventh collection to do so. On the Billboard 200, 9 enters at No. 2.

