Jason Aldean Makes 9 Count on Country Chart

We don’t pretend to fathom the marketing and promotional strategies that led
Jason Aldean’s record label to title his newest and ninth studio album 9. But we’re betting it’s at least equal in linguistic pizzazz to Bob Seger’s Seven and Pearl Jam’s Ten. Patti Smith’s Twelve, though, is pretty damn hard to beat. JUST KIDDING!
Anyway,
9 debuts at No. 1 this week on Billboard’s top country albums chart. It’s Aldean’s seventh collection to do so. On the Billboard 200, 9 enters at No. 2.
There are no other new albums to note. However, Elvis Presley’s The Classic Christmas Album returns to action at No. 12.
Three more holiday albums have climbed into the Top 25: Gene Autry’s
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Other Christmas Classics (No. 8), Burl Ives’ Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (No. 11) and Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree: The Decca Christmas Recordings (No. 15).
Luke Combs’ “Even Though I’m Leaving” is settled in for its third week as America’s most-played country song.
We count three new songs: Chris Janson’s “Done” (bowing at No. 56), Granger Smith’s “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads” (No. 59) and Little Big Town’s “Over Drinking” (No. 60 and not to be confused with their “Day Drinking”). Jameson Rodgers’ “Some Girls” re-enters at No. 59.
The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Combs’ What You See Is What You Get (last week’s No. 1) and This One’s for You, the self-titled Old Dominion and Lady Antebellum’s Ocean.
Completing the Top 5 songs array are Old Dominion’s “One Man Band,” Thomas Rhett’s “Remember You Young,” Keith Urban’s “We Were” and Dustin Lynch’s “Ridin’ Roads.”
Billboard’s Tom Roland reports that Ken Burns’ highly touted eight-part series, Country Music, has boosted downloads and streams of such featured songs as Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” and “Folsom Prison Blues,” Waylon Jennings’ “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way,” Hank Williams’ “I Saw the Light” and Kathy Mattea’s “Where’ve You Been.”
Now we’ll be humming that playlist all day.
