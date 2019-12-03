Music

How Tyler Childers Writes a Good Country Song

He Follows Hank Sr.'s 10-Minute Rule So It Comes Genuinely
by 1h ago

You may or may not have heard of singer-songwriter Tyler Childers. Yet.

The singer-songwriter has been making “good country music” for about eight years, but sometimes it takes a Grammy nomination for you to become a household name. So now that his “All Your’n” has a Grammy nod for best country solo performance, suddenly everybody wants to get to know him.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.