The Ups and Downs of Miranda Lambert’s Ups and Downs

If you’ve ever tried to drop a few pounds — and seriously, who hasn’t? — you will understand exactly what Miranda Lambert is talking about in the December issue of Health magazine.

It sounds like Lambert’s healthy mindset now is to accept herself for who she is and how she looks. And that she’s gotten over the rejection she used to feel, like in her “Bathroom Sink”: It’s amazing the amount of rejection that I see in my reflection and I can’t get out of the way/I’m lookin’ forward to the girl I wanna be.



She shared with the magazine that she has done all the diets and has been all the sizes. “My whole life, I’ve struggled with ups and downs in weight. I’m only 5’4″ so weight shows quickly on me. I’ve hit a comfortable place; this is pretty much my size,” Lambert said. “I’m a size 6, give or take 5 pounds, depending on the day.

“It’s so good to find your place.”

And this place not only looks good on Lambert, it feels good too. Because when she’s on stage, she says, she doesn’t like to be worrying about her body. “That’s the last thing I want to be thinking about. I don’t give my best performance when I’m distracted by my insecurities,” she added.

When it comes to eating right, she says she’s better off balancing things than trying to eliminate foods. “Sometimes I have a couple weeks where I just drink beer and eat cheeseburgers. And then I’ll go, ’That was fun but my stuff doesn’t fit.’ Then I’ll spend a month doing Pilates or riding a lot and running. I’m not a runner, but I’m trying to be one,” she said. (Her husband Brendan will do what she calls a pity run with her before doing his real run.)

“These days, I just try to feel good about myself,” she says, “and know that I’m trying. And if there’s wine and cheese, sometimes I have it.”