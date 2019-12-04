The Ups and Downs of Miranda Lambert’s Ups and Downs

</noscript> </div>

“It’s so good to find your place.”

And this place not only looks good on Lambert, it feels good too. Because when she’s on stage, she says, she doesn’t like to be worrying about her body. “That’s the last thing I want to be thinking about. I don’t give my best performance when I’m distracted by my insecurities,” she added.

When it comes to eating right, she says she’s better off balancing things than trying to eliminate foods. “Sometimes I have a couple weeks where I just drink beer and eat cheeseburgers. And then I’ll go, ’That was fun but my stuff doesn’t fit.’ Then I’ll spend a month doing Pilates or riding a lot and running. I’m not a runner, but I’m trying to be one,” she said. (Her husband Brendan will do what she calls a pity run with her before doing his real run.)

“These days, I just try to feel good about myself,” she says, “and know that I’m trying. And if there’s wine and cheese, sometimes I have it.”