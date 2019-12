When it comes to breakups, there are two sides to every story. That’s the concept behind “I Hope You’re Happy,” the new music video from Carly Pearce and Lee Brice.

Although the two country stars don’t reenact a breakup themselves — they’re leaving that to the actors — Pearce says she became emotional upon viewing the final version.



“The first time I watched this music video I cried,” she says. “It is as real and honest as the ‘Every Little Thing’ video was for me. This song is so personal and I wanted the visual to truly reflect that part of my story. I feel like this song is the closing piece to this chapter in my life, so the ending is bittersweet, but it leaves things on a positive note. If I were to run into this person today, my hope is that things would play out exactly how the video ends.”

Backed by a live band and a wall of shimmering ribbon, Brice and Pearce sing on stage while a new romance unfolds on the dance floor. Rather than stepping into the leading dramatic roles, they seem very much at ease in the role of entertainer, even if the video was shot inside a low-key bar near the Grand Ole Opry House. As Brice says, “So excited to be a part of this with Carly… Singing with her is natural! This one was so fun to shoot!”



The duet will be featured on Pearce’s upcoming self-titled album, set for release on February 14. She co-wrote the song with Luke Combs, Randy Montana, and Jonathan Singleton.

Sam Siske, who directed the video, says, “I immediately connected with the emotions and Carly’s story on my first listen to the song. Both parts of the duet tell their own side of the story and the split screen narrative felt like the right device to use for the video. Carly and Lee were open to trying something different and made the entire process a really fun and collaborative experience.”