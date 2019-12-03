Does Everybody Else Think Brad Paisley’s Special Now?

Brad Paisley thinks he’s special, and on Tueday night (Dec. 3), after watching his primetime variety show of the same name, I’m pretty sure the rest of the world agrees.

He’s got a sense of humor a country mile wide, and this was the first time he was able to showcase his wit outside of a reality show, awards show or late-night talk show. But Paisley didn’t do it alone. He got by with a little help from his friends. Friends who were there to allegedly roast him, but his rapport with every single one was impossible to ignore.

The show was taped at Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium, which busted the myth that Paisley explained at the start of the show. “I think for a while people pictured this town as a bunch of hillbillies singing country music driving around in pick-up trucks, but we are so much more than that now,” Paisley said in between the continuous medley of his music, including the hits and the parodies.

Peyton Manning

Manning’s role throughout the show — as a former NFL quarterback — was simply to coach the damn near uncoachable Paisley. He rolled his eyes, threw his playbook, and made threats to pull him out of the game. Repeatedly.

Carrie Underwood

When Paisley offers to give Underwood sweet tea and go muddin’, she was quick to agree, but only if she could drive. “You’re gonna wanna buckle up. I feel the need for speed,” she said as Paisley tried to play guitar from the passenger seat. “Jesus! Take the wheel. I’m gonna throw up,” he says, pretty convincingly, before falling out of the truck.