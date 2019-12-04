Nashville Stars Shine at CMA Country Christmas

by
CMT.com Staff
46m ago
If you’re a country fan who loves holiday music, then the CMA Country Christmas special was your cup of hot cocoa. Here are some of the night’s top performances from the show, filmed at Belmont University in Nashville:
Kristin Chenoweth, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”
for KING & COUNTRY, “Little Drummer Boy”
Chris Janson, “Run, Run Rudolph”
Tori Kelly, “Do You Hear What I Hear”
Lady Antebellum, “White Christmas”
Rascal Flatts, “Deck the Halls”
Rascal Flatts & Cece Winans, “Go Tell It on the Mountain”
Runaway June, “Sleigh Ride”
Cece Winans, “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing”
Brett Young, “This Christmas”
Chris Young, “Holly Jolly Christmas”