Grammy-nominated singer-songwriters Gavin DeGraw and Chris Young team up for the next installment of the critically-acclaimed series CMT Crossroads, premiering Friday, December 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. The show was filmed in Nashville in front of a standing room-only crowd.

The one-hour special features the artists collaborating on each other’s biggest hits, including DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want to Be,” “Not Over You,” “Soldier,” and “Sweeter,” along with Young’s “Drowning,” “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Raised on Country,” and “Hangin’ On.” The two also cover the Paul McCartney fan favorite “Maybe I’m Amazed.”

DeGraw says, “I met Chris at a barroom in Nashville a couple years back and we hit it off right away. He’s a bar guy, like me. We all love country music, and the best thing about country is the feeling of community around it. Chris embodies that sense of community, not only in his music, but in real life as well. That’s why I’m excited to be part of Crossroads with him!”

Young continues, “I’ve been a fan of Gavin’s songwriting and music for a lot of years and we’ve become friends since he’s moved to Nashville so teaming up for Crossroads was pretty much a no-brainer. We had a lot of fun on stage together collaborating on each other’s hits and stretching beyond what people might expect to hear from us.”