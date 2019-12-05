Martina McBride, Chris Stapleton Set for 2020 Exhibits

by
Craig Shelburne
59m ago
Martina McBride, Chris Stapleton and a number of contemporary artists will be featured in new exhibits at the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020.
Now an annual offering,
American Currents: State of the Music will open March 6, 2020. The exhibition represents the most important developments in country music over the previous year, as determined by the museum’s curators.
In addition, the museum will devote separate exhibits to the lives and careers of Country Music Hall of Fame member Bill Anderson, and multiple CMA Award-winning artists Martina McBride and Chris Stapleton.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
The Chris Stapleton exhibition will open June 26, 2020. Before he achieved solo success with the 2015 release of triple-platinum album Traveller and the hits “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Parachute,” Stapleton proved his musical mettle as a songwriter, with more than 150 songs recorded by a diverse roster of artists including Adele, Luke Bryan, Alison Krauss and George Strait. This exhibit will explore Stapleton’s personal and musical influences and his climb to stardom, including his time in the SteelDrivers.
“I’m proud to get to share pieces of our musical journey at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” Stapleton said.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
An exhibit exploring Martina McBride’s legacy opens Aug. 21, 2020. For more than 25 years, McBride — known for hits including “Independence Day” and “A Broken Wing” — has ranked as one of country music’s most powerful voices. The Kansas native released her major label debut in 1992, and had her first Top Ten single in 1993 with “My Baby Loves Me.” In 2019, the Academy of Country Music presented her with the Cliffie Stone Icon Award for her contributions to country music.
“Having an exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is something I’ve had on my dream list for a long, long time,” said McBride. “Being able to share moments and mementos from my life and career with my fans and country music fans from all over the world is both humbling and exciting. I’m so grateful to be a part of country music.”
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
On Nov. 20, 2020, the museum will open a special exhibition about Grand Ole Opry star Bill Anderson. Known for his breathy, conversational vocal style, “Whisperin’ Bill” Anderson has logged 37 Top Ten hits as a recording artist. Anderson has earned more than 50 BMI awards for songwriting. His first success came in 1958, when he wrote “City Lights,” a No. 1 single for Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Price. Anderson entered the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2002.
“I grew up dreaming of the day they’d put my ball glove into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, but realized many years ago that wasn’t going to happen. But now, knowing that my guitar and maybe a rhinestone suit or two will be put into an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, more than makes up for it. When our Hall does an exhibit, they really do it up right. I am thrilled to know that I am about to be a small part of their incredible legacy,” Anderson said.