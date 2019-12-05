Martina McBride, Chris Stapleton Set for 2020 Exhibits

Martina McBride, Chris Stapleton and a number of contemporary artists will be featured in new exhibits at the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020.

Now an annual offering, American Currents: State of the Music will open March 6, 2020. The exhibition represents the most important developments in country music over the previous year, as determined by the museum’s curators.

In addition, the museum will devote separate exhibits to the lives and careers of Country Music Hall of Fame member Bill Anderson, and multiple CMA Award-winning artists Martina McBride and Chris Stapleton.

