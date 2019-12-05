Hailey Whitters Sings a Song About the “Heartland”

Hailey Whitters, one of CMT’s newest Next Women of Country, returned to her native Iowa to film her latest video, “Heartland.” The video was directed by fashion and music photographer Harper Smith, who is also originally from Iowa.
The Nashville-based singer-songwriter says, “Despite being nine hours away, I still have a strong connection to the Heartland where I was born and raised. You can hear it throughout my music and I wanted to bring listeners home with me to see and experience it firsthand.”
