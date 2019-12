Keith Urban Makes the Season Bright

In a career stretching back more than two decades, Keith Urban just did something new — he’s released his first Christmas song and video, “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight.” He wrote it with Shane McAnally.



“I’ve always wanted to record a Christmas song, but I really wanted to try and write something new,” says Urban. “So, Shane came to my house and we wrote, really, about a Christmas gone terribly wrong. No snow. Too much fog. Nobody can make it to the party. It’s going to be a colorless Christmas, until her man comes through.”

Reminiscing about the day they wrote it, Urban says, “We started writing in my studio, which I decked out with colored Christmas lights, a tree, tinsel and of course I put the A/C on arctic, so it was freezing! Shane says to me, ‘Do you have a piano?’ and I say, ’Yeah, but it’s upstairs.’ So, we head upstairs to the living room — nice and warm and toasty, with no Christmas decorations of any sort. Of course, we end up writing the whole thing there — go figure.”