CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Blown Away,” Carrie Underwood

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Carrie Underwood talks about her 2012 single, “Blown Away.” CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings.
CMT: The first time you heard “Blown Away,” what was your reaction to that song?
CU: I was in my kitchen the first time I heard “Blown Away.” It was a time when I was gathering songs and writing a lot for my next album. I was making dinner, had my computer open, going through demos that were being sent. It was on my crappy computer speakers and I thought, “Where’s headphones?! Where’s headphones?!” Like, “I need something I need to hear this better!”
It was immediate. When it first started, like in a few seconds, I knew that I needed to hear it better. I called my manager right after I heard it and said, “I need this song.” It felt so cinematic in a way. You have this dark storyline and it was dramatic and it had the Oklahoma reference and all that — I just knew I had to sing it. I knew it was mine.