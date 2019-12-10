The Warren Brothers Share Their Pull-Over Moment

Just about every songwriter has had one of these moments. The kind when a song hits you so hard that you just can’t keep your car on the road. You are forced to pull over, and then ultimately, you have to move to Nashville.

At least, that’s how the Warren Brothers’ Brett Warren described the feeling.

“Every songwriter who has moved to Nashville, really, has that one song that made them move there,” he told the capacity crowd at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood last week. “For me, I was living in Tampa, I was 25 years old, and I was driving down the beach boulevard and I remember hearing Bonnie Raitt’s ’I Can’t Make You Love Me.’ I just pulled over to side of the road. Left my foot on the brake. Kept the car in drive. And just sat there staring out front window in front of Indian Rocks Beach.

“In that moment, I knew I had to move to Nashville.”

