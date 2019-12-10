Music Tanya Tucker Reveals CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour Dates CMT’s Next Women of Country Alum Will Join by Craig Shelburne 12m ago Enjoying one of the biggest years of her decades-long career, Tanya Tucker is still on a roll. She’s just revealed the 2020 tour dates for the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour. Kicking off on February 5, the CMT tour will make stops in such major cities as Boston, Dallas, Houston, New York, Ontario, Vancouver and more. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Joining Tucker on tour will be a variety of CMT’s Next Women of Country alum, including Aubrie Sellers (2017), Brandy Clark (2013), Erin Enderlin (2017), Hailey Whitters (2020), Madison Kozak (2020) and Walker County (2020), as well as Shooter Jennings, who will appear at various stops along the tour. Jennings and Brandi Carlile produced Tucker’s newest album, While I’m Livin’. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Recently, Tucker received four GRAMMY® Award nominations including: Song of the Year (“Bring My Flowers Now”); Best Country Album (While I’m Livin’); Best Country Solo Performance (“Bring My Flowers Now”); and Best Country Song (“Bring My Flowers Now”). Fans can sign up for early access to presale tickets on TanyaTucker.com. Tickets for the majority of the dates go on-sale beginning this Friday, December 13 at 10:00 am local time at CMT.com and TanyaTucker.com. Additional dates and openers to be revealed at a later date. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> “We are honored to have the original woman of country, THE Tanya Tucker, headline our biggest Spring tour to date!” said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music Strategy & Talent. “We’re also thrilled to announce that some of the incredibly talented ladies from our Next Women of Country franchise will be joining Tanya on tour.” 2020 CMT Next Women of Country Tour Dates February 5: The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA ~ February 6: World Cafe Live, Philadelphia, PA ~ February 7: Town Hall, New York, NY ~* February 20: Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Memphis, TN ~ February 21: Gillioz Theatre, Springfield, MO ~ February 22: TempleLive, Wichita, KS ~ February 24: The Blue Note, Columbia, MO ~ February 25: Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln, NE ~ February 27: The District, Sioux Falls, SD ~ February 28: Fargo Theatre, Fargo, ND ~ February 29: Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center, Hinckley, MN March 3: River Run Centre, Guelph, ON ^ March 5: FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, St Catharines, ON ^ March 6: Levon Helm Studios, Woodstock, NY ^ March 7: Metropolitan Theatre, Morgantown, WV ^ March 26: The Kessler Theater, Dallas, TX # March 29: The Heights Theater, Houston, TX # April 22: The Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA + April 29: Bluebird Theater, Denver, CO May 9: Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center, Cherokee, NC May 13: Jefferson Center, Roanoke, VA @ May 15: Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI @ May 16: Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA @ May 17: The Wilbur Theatre, Boston, MA @ May 20: House of Blues, Cleveland, OH @ May 21: Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON @ May 22: The Egg, Center for the Performing Arts, Albany, NY @ May 30: Beaver Dam Amphitheater, Beaver Dam, KY & June 4: The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA June 5: Crest Theatre, Sacramento, CA* June 6: Carson Valley Inn Casino, TJ’s Corral Outdoor Amphitheater – Minden, NV* June 8: State Theatre for the Arts, Red Bluff, CA* June 10: Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR June 12: Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC* June 13: The Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA* June 14: The Showbox, Seattle, WA * Aubrie Sellers ~ Brandy Clark # Erin Enderlin + Hailey Whitters ^ Madison Kozak @ Walker County & Shooter Jennings Craig Shelburne