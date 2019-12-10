Music

Tanya Tucker Reveals CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour Dates

CMT’s Next Women of Country Alum Will Join
by 12m ago

Enjoying one of the biggest years of her decades-long career, Tanya Tucker is still on a roll. She’s just revealed the 2020 tour dates for the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour.

Kicking off on February 5, the CMT tour will make stops in such major cities as Boston, Dallas, Houston, New York, Ontario, Vancouver and more.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.