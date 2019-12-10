Tanya Tucker Reveals CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour Dates

Enjoying one of the biggest years of her decades-long career, Tanya Tucker is still on a roll. She’s just revealed the 2020 tour dates for the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour.

Kicking off on February 5, the CMT tour will make stops in such major cities as Boston, Dallas, Houston, New York, Ontario, Vancouver and more.

