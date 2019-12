So here we are with a “One Man Band” leading our Christmas parade. Old Dominion’s single of that title now holds the top position on Billboard’s country airplay chart after a 26-week march. It’s the band’s seventh No. 1, its first having been “Break Up With Him” in 2015.



Meanwhile, Luke Combs ’ What You See Is What You Get has returned to the top country album niche after debuting there four weeks ago.

Two ancient Christmas albums have broken into the Top 5 cluster: Gene Autry’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Other Christmas Classics jingles into No. 3 and Burl Ives’ Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer follows at No. 4. As points of reference, Autry died in 1998 and Ives in 1995. While we’re on the resurrection beat, we also note that Elvis Presley, who exited in 1977, is back at No. 6 with It’s Christmas Time.

Rolling in at No. 20 this week is the soundtrack to The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, while Musgraves’ A Very Kacey Christmas re-enters at No. 19, and Garth Brooks’ Legacy pops back in at No. 18.

Matt Stell’s “Everywhere But On,” which comes aboard at No. 60, is the week’s only new single.

Jason Aldean’s 9, last week’s No. 1 album, has moved back to No. 2. Combs’ This One’s for You sits at No. 5.



The No. 2 through No. 5 singles, in that order, are Combs’ “Even Though I’m Leaving” (last week’s No. 1), Thomas Rhett’s “Remember You Young,” Keith Urban’s “We Were” and Dustin Lynch’s “Ridin’ Roads.”

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Billboard has crowned Combs its top country artist of 2019, pointing out that his music also dominates seven other divisional charts. How Luke-y can you get!