LISTEN: Maren Morris, Now and Zen

There Must Be Something in the Mai Tais

I think I know when Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd will be having their baby.

Because remember this summer when she started posted pictures of her Hawaiian vacation? It was June 25, to be exact. She was there with her husband Ryan Hurd, and they wrote songs, drank tropical drinks and shot the video for “The Bones.” And, we now know, conceived their baby.

At the 5th Annual BMI Maui Songwriters Festival last weekend (Dec. 5-7), Morris shared with Sirius XM the timing of things. “I mean, I was here five months ago with my husband Ryan for vacation, and now I am mysteriously five months pregnant,” Morris said, “so Hawaii must agree with me.”

With all of that in mind, I think the Morris-Hurd baby will be arriving in mid-March. (In the meantime, pregnancy sure looks good on Morris.)

While she was in Maui, Morris also shared with The Highway that she feels more settled in to this year’s event. “The first time I was here, I was so just overwhelmed by the beauty of the island and also just performing in front of Willie Nelson and Steven Tyler,” she said. “And then this time I feel way more zen.”

Zen on the outside, anyway. Morris admitted that she is a little bit like a duck. “On the top, I’m just gliding on the surface. And then underneath the water it’s just a frenzy of activity,” she said.

Storme and @MarenMorris got to catch up about a whole bunch of things in Hawaii, but there was one detail about her pregnancy that we couldn't get past!! We can't wait for Baby Morris/Hurd…so happy for Maren and Ryan #StormeWarrenShow pic.twitter.com/uKS9flAyA4 — SiriusXM The Highway (@SXMTheHighway) December 10, 2019

Morris played this year’s festival with Miranda Lambert, Randy Houser, Dustin Lynch, Lucie Silvas and more.