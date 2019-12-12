When Luke Combs’ Fans Needed Him, He Was There for Them

</noscript> </div>

A. @blueottershades can help you with that!

Q. What happened to that old guitar you played in your vines?

A. It’s in an exhibit at the @countrymusichof!

Q. My birthday is Sunday, can you wish me a happy birthday?

A. Happy early birthday!

Q. What is your favorite song to cover out on tour?

A. “Brand New Man” for sure!

Q. Are you coming to Florida to perform anytime soon?

A. Trying to get there as soon as I can! Thank y’all for being patient with me.

Q. Would you and @PostMalone ever consider making a song together?

A. I’m down!

Q. What is one message you would give to your fans?

A. That I love them and appreciate them more than they’ll ever know.

Q. Favorite breed of doggo?

A. My son Jojo.

Q. Can you do a meet and greet for your fans?

A. I do a meet and greet with 25 members of my fan club and their guest before each show. Here’s all the info. Love to meet ya.

Q. What’s your favorite beer?

A. Miller Lite

Q. What are your favorite sports teams?

A. @AppState_FB @Panthers @hornets @UNC_Basketball @Canes

Q. What teacher or person inspired you to become a songwriter and artist?

A. My teacher Janis Bryant was a huge inspiration for me!

Q. Does it still surprise you when you break record after record and continue to have so much success?

A. It did to begin with, but when I sit down and really think about it, it doesn’t, because I know why I’m having the success I am and that’s y’all, my fans. And y’all are the best fans in the entire world.

Q. Who’s the country singer you listen to that most people haven’t heard of yet?

A. @callme_raymond @drewparkerplays @jamesonrodgers @jobefortner just to name a few.

Q. Where is your favorite place you’ve played (besides home)?

A.@RedRocksCO was super awesome!

“Appreciate all of the questions! Sorry I couldn’t get to all of them, but I’ve got to get ready for my show tonight in Louisville. Nashville tomorrow and Friday. Hope to see some of y’all there,” Combs wrote as the session came to an end.