Sam Hunt Gives Career Advice to His Younger Self

He added, “If I could go back, I would continue writing, and try to stay creative and try to continue to work on music while I was on the road. That would have definitely helped me in terms of getting ready for another record, so I don’t think the delay would have been quite as long.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for RADIO.COM)

Hunt released his breakout album, Montevallo, in 2014, then landed a smash single with “Body Like a Back Road” in 2017. His newest single is “Kinfolks.” In the interview, Hunt indicates that he’ll submit his new album to the record label in January and anticipates a release sometime in April.

“I’ll turn it in and move on to tour planning after that. It’ll have to come out before the tour starts,” he says around the 5:00 mark. “We’ll announce the tour and the album release and the next single, and I’ll try to trickle out songs, you know, instead of just waiting on the full album. Maybe I’ll put another song or two out before the actual album drops.”