Sam Hunt Gives Career Advice to His Younger Self

He Says He'd Continue Writing While Touring
52m ago

Holidays are a natural time to look back and reflect, and earlier this month at the Stars and Strings RADIO.com event in Brooklyn, New York, Sam Hunt did just that.

During this video interview (around the 3:00 minute mark), host Kelly Ford describes the meteoric rise of Hunt’s early career, and asks, “What would Sam Hunt, now, say to Sam Hunt, then, to prepare?”

