CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Boys Round Here,” Blake Shelton

When we made the record I wanted it to feel like that, so that’s why I thought, “Man, I have to bring in all the firepower that I can.” At the time I remember talking to Miranda and saying, “Please, we need to get the Pistol Annies on this record.”

So they came in and sang on it and my friend RaeLynn came in and sang on it. Rhett Akins’ voice is on the record, Dallas Davidson’s voice is on the record. I wanted it to sound like, if you’re not listening to this song, you’re missing out on a party.

The “red red redneck” & “chew tobacco spit” parts — did those ring to you right off the bat?

The thing about “Boys Round Here” is it’s not brain surgery. No matter what you do, if it’s successful in this business, there’s gonna be haters out there. But I embrace that and I embrace the goofiness of “Boys Round Here.” It’s not meant to do anything other than make you smile and wanna have a beer and laugh.

That’s literally all it’s about. And it’s just goofy enough that it accomplishes that. There’s always that moment in my concerts when I do the song and the guys and the girls are into this song. The whole second verse is about the girl round here and they love it. They just have a blast with it.

