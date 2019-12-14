Music

CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Boys Round Here,” Blake Shelton

“It’s not meant to do anything other than make you smile”
CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Blake Shelton talks about his 2013 single, “Boys Round Here.” CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings.

CMT: What did you think the first time you heard “Boys Round Here”?

Shelton: The first time I heard “Boys Round Here,” I literally lost my mind. It was a demo and all the writers on it Craig [Wiseman] and Rhett [Akins] and Dallas [Davidson] all their voices were all over the demo because I don’t think none of them could decide who they wanted to sing it, as far as the demo.

