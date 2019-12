Gavin DeGraw and Chris Young share a genuine friendship that shines through in a new episode of CMT Crossroads.

Filmed in Nashville in front of a standing room-only crowd, the one-hour special features the artists collaborating on each other’s biggest hits, along with Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed.” Enjoy the video performances below.

“Raised on Country”



“Sweeter”



“I’m Comin Over”



“Soldier”



“Maybe I’m Amazed”



“Drowning”



“Hangin’ On”



“Not Over You”