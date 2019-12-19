Music CMT Certified: December Picks from CMT Staffers The 23-Song Playlist We Are Loving Right Now by CMT.com Staff 52m ago Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Welcome to the second edition of CMT Certified. This is our monthly playlist — hand-picked and certified fresh — from the music lovers at CMT. Keep reading to find out why these 23 songs made our list this month. Leslie Fram Music & Talent Carly Pearce “It Won’t Always Be Like This” “Carly’s vocals are so intimate and make you feel something. This is another amazing song coming out on CP2 in 2020!” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Payton Smith “92” “Payton Smith was born in 2000 yet captures the essence of 90’s country as if he were part of the scene’! I’ll be singing this for weeks!” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Editorial Thomas Rhett “Remember You Young” “Oh hey, Thomas Rhett. Thanks for reading my mind at every high school reunion I’ve ever been to. This song captures exactly how I feel when I look into the eyes of everyone I grew up with. They all still look 16 to me. And I’m hoping that they still see the same in me.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Riley Green “Numbers on the Cars” “I hope that when I am older and my memories are starting to slip, that I have something I cling to as much as Riley Green’s grandfather does in this song. For him, it’s NASCAR. For me, it will probably be country music. I imagine I will always know all the words to all the songs. And even if I ain’t all there, I hope I have a grandkid who will stop by with tickets to a show.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Cody Alan CMT Radio Live Matt Stell “Everywhere But On” “Hot off his No. 1 breakthrough hit ‘Prayed For You’, Matt Stell brings his follow-up single, ‘Everywhere But On’. While the subject is familiar — lost love — Matt’s pure voice and the sing along lyrical melody are the makings of another smash.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Adam Hambrick “What Christmas Means to Me” “This is an awesome take on the Stevie Wonder holiday classic. Adam Hambrick, one of Nashville’s fresh new voices, delivers the perfect punch of country-meets-Motown vibes.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Ali Marszalkowski Public Relations Kacey Musgraves ft. Troye Sivan “Glittery” “I’ve had this warm, festive duet on repeat this month since watching A Very Kacey Christmas Show. This year belonged to Kacey and with this being her first release since Golden Hour, I just can’t get enough. Plus, Christmas music — no better reason needed to give it a listen!” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Aubrie Sellers “Far From Home” “This one hits you hard! It’s definitely a more vulnerable, moody side to her music from the typical garage-rock vibe, but it’s a touching song and a theme everyone can relate to: trying to find your place in the world. I’m pumped for her new album and to see her live when she joins Tanya Tucker on some of the CMT Next Women of Country tour stops next year!” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Quinn Brown Hot 20 Kacey Musgraves with Zooey Deschanel “Mele Kalikimaka” “Leave it to Kacey to curate this great new holiday album and match the perfect singers with these timeless classics. Zooey’s voice was made for that song and makes you hope for a She & Him & Her album.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Michael Nau “Hoops” “Veteran indie folker (Cotton Jones, Page France) embraces pedal steel and proves the Mason-Dixon line runs through Maryland.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Craig Shelburne Editorial Ingrid Andress “More Hearts Than Mine” “Bringing around a boyfriend or girlfriend for the first time is a significant step, especially if the romance fizzles like Champagne on January 2. This thoughtful ballad beautifully captures that daring decision to introduce someone special, knowing it could go either way — and that a breakup affects everybody.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Carly Pearce and Lee Brice “I Hope You’re Happy Now” “Grieving a failed relationship is one of the hardest things go through, but when you finally do get past it, the decision to wish the other person well is a momentous one. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice bring out the best of this engaging melody, and I prefer this sentiment so much more than ’Hey, let’s be friends.'” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Melissa Goldberg Digital & Social Lady Antebellum “What If I Never Get Over You” “This song may be about a relationship between people, but after recently losing my best fur-friend this song absolutely got me in the feels. It says all the things I’ve felt and that’s both crushing and beautiful at the same time. I love this tune for giving me that.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Lauryn Snapp CMT Radio Little Big Town “Sugar Coat” “Sugar Coat’s chorus might be my favorite chorus of 2019.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Blake Shelton “Nobody But You” “Because how could you not love this tune?” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Jordan Hatton Music & Talent Harper Grae “Wanna Wear a Dress” “Harper consistently puts out strong songs with relatable messages. This song is no different.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Brooklyn Gould-Bradbury Music & Talent The Steeldrivers “Bad For You” “It’s been too long since we’ve had amazing new music from the Steeldrivers, and they never disappoint!” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Marcus King “One Day She’s Here” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Stacey Cato Music & Talent Morgan Wallen “Cover Me Up” “I passionately believe Morgan is one of the strongest artists/vocalists in music today — both he and this song are the definition of modern country. If you haven’t heard this already, you’re welcome and enjoy.” Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Emily Hackett “Easy” “Totally love this woman and this song – every note and every word have been thoughtfully cared for and placed exactly where they need to be. Emily is the real deal." Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Katrina Lothamer Music & Talent Bre Kennedy "Jealous of Birds" "I recently had the chance to hear Bre Kennedy live and was blown away by her vocals and songs. Her music has amazing harmonies and a peaceful vibe." Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Emily Weisband "Mixed Emotions" "Great song, even better songwriting. An amazing pop artist right out of Nashville." Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Paul Cauthen "Holy Ghost Fire" 