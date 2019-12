CMT Certified: December Picks from CMT Staffers

Welcome to the second edition of CMT Certified. This is our monthly playlist — hand-picked and certified fresh — from the music lovers at CMT. Keep reading to find out why these 23 songs made our list this month.

Leslie Fram

Music & Talent

Carly Pearce

“It Won’t Always Be Like This”

“Carly’s vocals are so intimate and make you feel something. This is another amazing song coming out on CP2 in 2020!”

Payton Smith

“92”

“Payton Smith was born in 2000 yet captures the essence of 90’s country as if he were part of the scene’! I’ll be singing this for weeks!”

Alison Bonaguro

Editorial

Thomas Rhett

“Remember You Young”

“Oh hey, Thomas Rhett. Thanks for reading my mind at every high school reunion I’ve ever been to. This song captures exactly how I feel when I look into the eyes of everyone I grew up with. They all still look 16 to me. And I’m hoping that they still see the same in me.”

Riley Green

“Numbers on the Cars”

“I hope that when I am older and my memories are starting to slip, that I have something I cling to as much as Riley Green’s grandfather does in this song. For him, it’s NASCAR. For me, it will probably be country music. I imagine I will always know all the words to all the songs. And even if I ain’t all there, I hope I have a grandkid who will stop by with tickets to a show.”

Cody Alan

CMT Radio Live

Matt Stell

“Everywhere But On”

“Hot off his No. 1 breakthrough hit ‘Prayed For You’, Matt Stell brings his follow-up single, ‘Everywhere But On’. While the subject is familiar — lost love — Matt’s pure voice and the sing along lyrical melody are the makings of another smash.”

Adam Hambrick

“What Christmas Means to Me”

“This is an awesome take on the Stevie Wonder holiday classic. Adam Hambrick, one of Nashville’s fresh new voices, delivers the perfect punch of country-meets-Motown vibes.”

Ali Marszalkowski

Public Relations

Kacey Musgraves ft. Troye Sivan

“Glittery”

“I’ve had this warm, festive duet on repeat this month since watching A Very Kacey Christmas Show. This year belonged to Kacey and with this being her first release since Golden Hour, I just can’t get enough. Plus, Christmas music — no better reason needed to give it a listen!”

Aubrie Sellers

“Far From Home”

“This one hits you hard! It’s definitely a more vulnerable, moody side to her music from the typical garage-rock vibe, but it’s a touching song and a theme everyone can relate to: trying to find your place in the world. I’m pumped for her new album and to see her live when she joins Tanya Tucker on some of the CMT Next Women of Country tour stops next year!”

Quinn Brown

Hot 20

Kacey Musgraves with Zooey Deschanel

“Mele Kalikimaka”

“Leave it to Kacey to curate this great new holiday album and match the perfect singers with these timeless classics. Zooey’s voice was made for that song and makes you hope for a She & Him & Her album.”

Michael Nau

“Hoops”

“Veteran indie folker (Cotton Jones, Page France) embraces pedal steel and proves the Mason-Dixon line runs through Maryland.”

Craig Shelburne

Editorial

Ingrid Andress

“More Hearts Than Mine”

“Bringing around a boyfriend or girlfriend for the first time is a significant step, especially if the romance fizzles like Champagne on January 2. This thoughtful ballad beautifully captures that daring decision to introduce someone special, knowing it could go either way — and that a breakup affects everybody.”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“I Hope You’re Happy Now”

“Grieving a failed relationship is one of the hardest things go through, but when you finally do get past it, the decision to wish the other person well is a momentous one. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice bring out the best of this engaging melody, and I prefer this sentiment so much more than ’Hey, let’s be friends.'”

Melissa Goldberg

Digital & Social

Lady Antebellum

“What If I Never Get Over You”

“This song may be about a relationship between people, but after recently losing my best fur-friend this song absolutely got me in the feels. It says all the things I’ve felt and that’s both crushing and beautiful at the same time. I love this tune for giving me that.”

Lauryn Snapp

CMT Radio

Little Big Town

“Sugar Coat”

“Sugar Coat’s chorus might be my favorite chorus of 2019.”

Blake Shelton

“Nobody But You”

“Because how could you not love this tune?”

Jordan Hatton

Music & Talent

Harper Grae

“Wanna Wear a Dress”

“Harper consistently puts out strong songs with relatable messages. This song is no different.”

Brooklyn Gould-Bradbury

Music & Talent

The Steeldrivers

“Bad For You”

“It’s been too long since we’ve had amazing new music from the Steeldrivers, and they never disappoint!”

Marcus King

“One Day She’s Here”

Stacey Cato

Music & Talent

Morgan Wallen

“Cover Me Up”

“I passionately believe Morgan is one of the strongest artists/vocalists in music today — both he and this song are the definition of modern country. If you haven’t heard this already, you’re welcome and enjoy.”

Emily Hackett

“Easy”

“Totally love this woman and this song – every note and every word have been thoughtfully cared for and placed exactly where they need to be. Emily is the real deal.”

Katrina Lothamer

Music & Talent

Bre Kennedy

“Jealous of Birds”

“I recently had the chance to hear Bre Kennedy live and was blown away by her vocals and songs. Her music has amazing harmonies and a peaceful vibe.”

Emily Weisband

“Mixed Emotions”

“Great song, even better songwriting. An amazing pop artist right out of Nashville.”

Paul Cauthen

“Holy Ghost Fire”