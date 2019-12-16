Music

Why Faith Hill Was Taylor Swift’s Go-To Confidante

"I Knew That I Could Talk to Her," Swift Says of Hill
by

There’s country music. And then there’s the rest of the world.

That’s my takeaway from the new Billboard story on Taylor Swift, their woman of the decade.

Because when Swift talks about Faith Hill being so kind to her when she was just getting her country career off the ground, I feel like I was there. In fact, we actually all were. Because they met for the first time right in the middle of Swift’s 2007 ACM Awards performance of her 2006 debut, “Tim McGraw.”

“Hi, I’m Taylor. It’s so nice to meet you,” she’d said to Hill and McGraw at the time, live on television for all the world to see.

