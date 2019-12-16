Miranda Lambert Says Without the Bad, You Might Not Appreciate the Good

</noscript> </div>

“But going through those things and overcoming problems — whatever they are — make us strong and appreciate the sun. You know, 10 straight days of rain and then the sun comes out. And you are like, ’I forgot how much I loved it!'”

Lambert also shared that Laird started the songwriting session with a poem called “Bluebird.”

“This just made me feel something when I heard it,” she recalled him saying. “And it seemed like it was going to be a little bit of a challenge because it has such beautiful words and such a deep thought, and we wanted to build around that.”

The story of the song really picked up momentum when Laird said he was always turning pages. As in, “I turn pages all the time, don’t like where I am at, 34 was bad, so I just turn to 35.” It all comes back to turn the page, and the next page you are going to be better, and the next page you are going to be better, Lambert added.

Even better, Lambert sounds like she’s happy to have turned the page to the kind of song that she’s never written before. And she’s happy to report that ever since recording the song, she has been seeing bluebirds everywhere.

“The bluebirds have been there. Bluebirds are always around. I have a farm,” she explained, “but I never saw them like I see them now. It kind of reminds me to open my eyes to what is around me, you know? And now seeing a bluebird sitting on a branch means so much more to me that just staring into the woods.

“It’s like I see a little piece of hope sitting there with wings.”