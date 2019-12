Next Up Now brings together a variety of country music videos each week. Check out these artists and find out who their influences are — directly from the musicians themselves. Then come back each week to discover who you should be listening to next.

Austin’s Rose, “Rain on the Roof of This Car”



Writers: Alyssa Bonagura, Michael Bonagura, Jedd Hughes; Director: Rob Coca

Influences: Taylor’s influences: Alison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack, The Dixie Chicks (Taylor Cornilles);

James Hetfield, Jim Croce & Dan Tyminski (Tim Gore)

From the Artist: “We can’t wait to release our new music video for our single, ‘Rain on the Roof of This Car.’ This video captured all the emotions of the song through the story it tells. Our team did an amazing job and we are so proud to put our name on it. We couldn’t have asked for a better finished product and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Stephanie Quayle, “Whatcha Drinkin ’Bout”



Writers: Stephanie Quayle, Joey Ebach, Ryland Fisher; Director: Ford Fairchild

Influences: Dolly Parton, Reba, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain

From the Artist: “Making the ’Whatcha Drinkin ’Bout’ video was the most fun I’ve ever had on set. We sprinkled all kinds of Easter eggs throughout it — nods to each song on the new EP and some Flock of Quayle shout outs! My husband even plays my on screen cowboy…(and off)! I love all the characters and I think we can all find ourselves in each of them. We’re all drinkin’ ’bout something!”

Tara Thompson, “Christmas Eve”



Writers: Tara Thompson, Marc Christian. Director: Brian K. Vaughan

Influences: Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, George Jones, Tanya Tucker, Loretta Lynn, Crystal Gayle, Hank Williams, Hank Jr, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton

From the Artist: “The selfless act of one soldier not only affects his life, but everyone in it as well… Praying for all the deployed military that has to be away from their families during the holidays.”