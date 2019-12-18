Thomas Rhett Shares Lyric Video for “Christmas in the Country”

Thomas Rhett is sending out holiday greetings this year with “Christmas in the Country,” a festive tune illuminated by winter imagery. The singer says his wife, Lauren Akins, provided the inspiration for the joyous new number, as well as his lovely rendition of “The Christmas Song.”

“We have so many Christmas traditions in our family that include a lot of festive music, but I’ve never recorded anything myself,” Thomas Rhett said when revealing the single. “Lauren has wanted me to make some Christmas music for a long time, so this year felt like the right time to finally take a stab at writing something and to put my own twist on one of the all-time classics.”



