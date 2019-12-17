Kenny Chesney Adds Tour Dates in Amphitheaters

Kenny Chesney has expanded his summer tour by adding 18 amphitheater shows to a slate of stadium dates. The first amphitheater show will be May 7 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Get tour dates.)

He’ll be joined in the Chillaxification Tour’s amphitheater dates by Michael Franti & Spearhead, a feel-good festival favorite whose fans are known as Soulrockers. That band will also appear on stadium dates, along with Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion.

“I think everyone likes when we change things up,” Chesney said in a statement. “The shows are different. We make sure we play all the same songs, but there’s a looseness in the amphitheaters – and with only two acts, there’s also a different kind of intensity. Bringing Michael Franti & Spearhead is going to keep the energy up in a big way, and No Shoes Nation is going to really love them.”

Franti stated, “Is everyone as excited about a new decade as much as I am? There’s nothing better than hitting the road with my brother, Kenny Chesney on his CHILLAXIFICATION TOUR, spreading good vibes across the continent! Our stadium tour is already set to be epic, and now we just announced our 2020 amphitheater shows. I am PUMPED to cozy up with my #SoulrockerFam & the #noshoesnation at these intimate venues under the stars.”