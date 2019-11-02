Ingrid Andress: “I’m a Sucker For All Emotional Songs”

</noscript> </div>

Yeah. So it’s about making it more personal. I mean, if you’re going to be up on stage delivering it every night you’ve got to connect, right?

Yes. If you’re an artist, hopefully you’ll be singing your songs for years and years to come. And if you don’t actually connect to what you’re saying, I can’t imagine what that would be like — having to sing about something that you don’t actually personally relate to.

What did you learn during that time of just being a writer that you realize now was actually great prep for where you are now as a writer and an artist?

I think as a writer, you think a lot more about the story you’re telling and why you’re telling it, as opposed to if you’re just singing about something that you don’t really know about. You’re just kind of like, “Oh, well, this sounds pretty.” But I feel like there’s a different emotion that comes with singing something that you have experienced and have taken the time to write out and figure out the best way to tell the story.

So I feel like I appreciate the fact that I can just sit down and write about how I’m feeling and know that I will probably still be feeling that when I go on stage. And even if I’m not, I know that emotion is real because I’m a sucker for all emotional songs. It’s all about the feeling to me. If I don’t feel it, then it’s not right.

I’ve seen on your socials that you’re not afraid to definitely be yourself. Not afraid to shoot a little tequila, maybe even shoot the bird to somebody if necessary.

(laughing) Oh no.

I guess what I’m getting at is you seem pretty fearless and I really dig that about you. Would you describe yourself that way?

I mean, there are a lot of things that I’m scared of. If I really give myself time to overthink everything, I feel like I analyze everything. But at the same time, though, at the end of the day, you’re just kind of stuck with you. And so you either can appreciate that or hate it. And I find it more enjoyable to just appreciate who you are as a person. Trying to be something you’re not is so much work. It’s so tiring. I just would rather appreciate who I am.

