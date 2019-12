Gabby Barrett, one of CMT’s newest Next Women of Country, is sharing her own love story with a brand new video, “The Good Ones” (Downtown Session).

As she tells CMT.com, “We recorded it in an amazing space in downtown Nashville that was so warm with amazing natural light that gave this video a beautiful setting. I’m so in love with how it turned out!”



Barrett, who found a following through her appearances on American Idol, explains the inspiration of the song this way: “When my husband and I were dating, people would always ask me, ’How’s your boyfriend doing?’ and my first response was always ’He’s great, he’s a good one,’ which is where the idea for the song came from.”

She adds, “This song has always been special to me and it’s been fun to see my supporters connect to it, especially during live shows. I’m really excited to put a more intimate, stripped-down version of the song out!”

Writers: Gabby Barrett, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick, Zachary Kale; Director: Sean Hagwell