Carrie Underwood Declares: There Are No Cheat Days

Why She Wants to Ban the Term from Our Vocabularies

With the holiday season fully upon us, it’s beginning to look a lot like cheat days.

But is that really necessary? To think that if you indulge in too many eggnogs and cocktail wieners and rumakis and cocoa truffles and peppermint bark — basically my steady diet for the next week — you’re doing something wrong? That you are, in fact, a cheater?

Carrie Underwood says no way.

“I don’t like to call them ‘cheat days.’ You’re just enjoying life,” Underwood told People. “I feel like holiday time can be stressful when it comes to health and fitness, but it doesn’t have to be. You can just say, ‘I’m going to enjoy myself on the holidays.’”

She prefers to think of it as just indulging responsibly.

“It’s all about friends and family and food and parties, and indulging responsibly. And when New Year’s is over, get back on the horse. It’s like, ‘Okay, I’ve had my holiday fun. Now it’s time to get back on my path.’”

This holiday season, Underwood will be on the road. But with her husband and their two boys instead of her band.

“There’s a lot of travel, but that’s kind of our tradition because we don’t have any family that actually lives near us, so it’s just go, go, go,” Underwood shared.