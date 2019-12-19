These 25 Christmas Songs Get Good Housekeeping‘s Seal of Approval

They’ve made a list. They’ve checked it twice. And now Good Housekeeping is sharing its favorite 25 country Christmas songs, ranging from Brett Eldredge (above) and Little Big Town, to legends like Alabama, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, and George Strait.

Of course, Brenda Lee is deservedly the star on top of this tree, but there are plenty of musical gifts in the ranking — and more than a few surprises. To help you get into the Christmas spirit, here’s Eldredge’s festive live version of “Blue Christmas.”





