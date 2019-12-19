WATCH: Shania Twain Shows Off Her Stage-Style Skills

Shania Twain is no stranger to the avant-garde, musically or otherwise.

I mean, come on. Think about some of the outfits she’s worn in her 25-year career in country music. There have been silk top hats, hooded leopard-print capes, corseted horse-riding gowns, and full-fringe blouses. So now, with her “Let’s Go!” Las Vegas Residency underway, she’s sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how she comes up with her looks.

“’Let’s Go!’ represents high energy, making things happen, and let’s get the party started. The colors and the mood of every look is inspired by where the show is at musically,” Twain explains in the new video. “I’m taking bits and pieces from everywhere. I’m taking rock and roll, old Hollywood, just pulling together a real eclectic style, to be honest.

“Always an element of femininity.”

The eight-outfit wardrobe for the show was created in collaboration with designer Marc Bouwer.

Twain’s next show at the Zappos Theater will be in March 2020.