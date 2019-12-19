EXCLUSIVE: Watch Lady A Deliver the Power of Music

</noscript> </div>

No matter how you celebrate the holidays this year, it is undeniable that Lady Antebellum has just brought so much joy to the world.

During a recent Musicians on Call visit to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas — which shares the same campus as the Sunrise Children’s Hospital — the country trio brought their three-part harmony to patients’ bedsides to deliver the healing power of music.

The visit was back in October, marking the 2nd anniversary of the Route 91 shooting, and the band made sure to stop by during the night shift, because those were the doctors, nurses and staffers who treated the patients who came in after the tragic shooting on October 1, 2017.

“I think the thing that I love the most about Musicians on Call,” Hillary Scott says in the video, “is it isn’t just something that artists like us come and do. Anybody who has music in their heart and the ability can volunteer.

“We’re just here to give you a smile,” she tells a patient.

“The least we can do is bring a little joy,” Charles Kelley said, “and you walk away feeling so warm.”

“We’re proud to be a part of it,” the trio’s Dave Haywood added.