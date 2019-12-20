What the Holidays Mean for Darius Rucker

Three Things He Has on His Christmas List This Year and Every Year

Everybody has their thing, right? That one thing (or things) that truly make your holidays merry and bright.

For Darius Rucker, it sounds like his Christmas feels most like Christmas when he has his three favorite things: a movie, a pie, and a very special song. In a recent radio interview, Rucker shared what he loves the most about the whole holiday season.

His favorite movie:

“It would be a tie between Miracle on 34th Street, which is still just great acting, great movie. I just love it. I love watching it,” Rucker said of the 1947 film. “I watch it probably four times every Christmas and cry at the end every time. And I love Elf. I just think Elf is one of the absolute great stories and just one of the funniest movies I’ve ever seen, and it just happens to be a Christmas movie.”

His favorite dish:

“I’m a big food guy, as you can tell by looking at me. I like food a lot. But my favorite thing is my sister’s sweet potato pie. I love sweet potato pie so much,” he said, “and I don’t get it very often. And my sisters always make sure I get a couple during Thanksgiving and Christmas, so that’s my favorite thing: sweet potato pie.”

His favorite song:

“Oh, ‘The Christmas Song,’ no doubt about it. There’s a reason it’s called ‘The Christmas Song.’ That’s my favorite Christmas song to sing and my favorite Christmas song to listen to,” he said of the 1940s Nat King Cole song about chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

Rucker — just like the rest of us — is kind of stunned that Christmas is already right around the corner. “How is Christmas NEXT WEEK?! I loved putting together my first Christmas album. See the story behind the songs here,” he posted on social media.

Five years ago, Rucker released a Christmas album called Home For The Holidays, a collection of classic songs and originals, like the one he wrote with Frank Rogers and Monty Criswell, “What God Wants for Christmas.”



