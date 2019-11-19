Music

Christmas May Never Be the Same for Jordan Davis

Now That Baby Eloise Has Arrived, What Traditions Will He Change?
by 1m ago

Now that country newcomer Jordan Davis has a five-week-old daughter at home, I have a feeling I know exactly what his holiday will be like this year: all about Eloise. There’s just nothing like your first Christmas with your first baby.

Because just like Faith Hill says, a baby changes everything. So now that Davis and his wife Kristen have Eloise, born on Nov. 17, I’m guessing the holidays will never be the same.

In a recent radio interview, Davis reminisced about his best Christmas ever as a kid, the year that he and his brother got brand new blue and white go-karts. And he shared his tradition of going to see It’s a Wonderful Life at the Belcourt Theatre in Nashville. The singer-songwriter also talked about his favorite song this time of year, Nat King Cole’s “Buon Natale.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.