Now That Baby Eloise Has Arrived, What Traditions Will He Change?

Christmas May Never Be the Same for Jordan Davis

Now that country newcomer Jordan Davis has a five-week-old daughter at home, I have a feeling I know exactly what his holiday will be like this year: all about Eloise. There’s just nothing like your first Christmas with your first baby.

Because just like Faith Hill says, a baby changes everything. So now that Davis and his wife Kristen have Eloise, born on Nov. 17, I’m guessing the holidays will never be the same.

In a recent radio interview, Davis reminisced about his best Christmas ever as a kid, the year that he and his brother got brand new blue and white go-karts. And he shared his tradition of going to see It’s a Wonderful Life at the Belcourt Theatre in Nashville. The singer-songwriter also talked about his favorite song this time of year, Nat King Cole’s “Buon Natale.”

