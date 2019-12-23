Mallary Hope Makes Magical Christmas Videos

This holiday season, Mallary Hope is stuffing our stockings with wonderful renditions of the classics “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “O Holy Night.” Read our exclusive Q&A with this inspired vocalist below the video players.

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

“O Holy Night”

What do you remember most about the shoot for these videos?

What I remember most about shooting the videos is just the magic that was on stage. Having the band, orchestra, and Liberty Singers up there just gave the song a whole new life. As a singer, it’s so much fun to sing when the people around you inspire you and with everything decorated for Christmas, the best word I can think to describe it is magical.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

When I saw the finished product, it felt amazing. I was so excited and grateful to my team for pulling it off. Everyone worked so hard and I feel like we got the vision we were hoping to capture.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the videos?

I hope my fans are just transformed into the holiday spirit. These songs mean so much to my family and me, and they are always a holiday go-to for us. I hope they enjoy our versions!