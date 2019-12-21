Clayton Beathard Killed Outside of Midtown Nashville Bar

Son of Casey and Brother of Tucker Dies After Late-Night Stabbing

The son of country music hit-maker Casey Beathard and the brother of country singer-songwriter Tucker Beathard has died.

Clayton Beathard, 22, was killed in a stabbing outside of The Dogwood, a popular bar in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood at around 3:00am on Saturday (Dec. 21).

“The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement. “Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides. A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated and released.”

The police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Do you know this man wanted for questioning in the double fatal stabbings of Clayton Beathard, 22, & Paul Trapeni III, 21, during a fight early Sat. involving multiple persons outside Dogwood Bar, 1907 Division St? Please call 615-742-7463 if you recognize him. pic.twitter.com/nESVyw5UGy — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 21, 2019

Along with Beathard, Paul Trapeni III, 21, died as a result of the stabbing.

Beathard had played football at Long Island University and Battle Ground Academy.

In a 2016 interview, Beathard told CMT.com that his close-knit family was the reason he’s been able to pursue his Nashville dream. “My dad, my mom and my four siblings have already become this family fan base for me. The cool thing is that they have no problem telling you if a song is dumb,” Tucker admitted. “We’re all best friends.”

Beathard’s father Casey has written No. 1 hits for Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins, Kenny Chesney, Darius Rucker, George Strait, Terri Clark, Jake Owen, Gary Allan and many more.

In a statement from the Beathard family, they called Clay soft-hearted with an undeniable love for the Lord, and said, “Nobody’s light shined like His when he smiled.”

From the Beathard Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I9bbLywCjR — Jake (@jake_bofshever) December 21, 2019