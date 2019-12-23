After Clayton (Clay) Beathard — son of songwriter Casey and brother of artist Tucker — was murdered outside of a Nashville bar over the weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department asked for the public’s help. And they helped.

The police and several news outlets posted surveillance footage of the man wanted for the stabbing of Beathard and his friend Paul Trapeni III, and that search led them to Michael D. Mosley, 23.

While the police have identified Mosley, they have not been able to find him yet. So again, they’ve shared what appears to be an older mug shot of Mosley and asked for the public’s help.

“Anyone seeing Michael Mosley or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600, or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” the police shared on social media.

Mosley’s last known address is in Pegram, a town just west of Nashville.

