Country Music Deaths of 2019

Gone from Music Row this year are the instantly recognizable voices of Mac Wiseman and Earl Thomas Conley, the transformative guitar work of Harold Bradley and Reggie Young and the production wizardry of Fred Foster and busbee. Apart from their musical contributions, Bradley and Wiseman were also members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, as was Maxine Brown of the vocal trio, the Browns, who made her final exit as well.

Here follows a list of those whose music we cherish and whose passing we mourn:

Harold Bradley, 93, one of the world’s most recorded studio guitarists, a founder along with his brother, Owen Bradley, of Music Row’s first recording studios, record producer, bandleader, former president of the Nashville Musicians Assn. union and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, who died Jan. 31 in Nashville.

