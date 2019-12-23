Dustin Lynch Is Seeing Double in “Ridin’ Roads”

Dustin Lynch wanted to do more than just drive around Tennessee in his video for “Ridin’ Roads.” Instead, he and director Mason Dixon decided to try some overlays and double exposure to “give the eye and the brain something to work on as they’re watching this video,” as Lynch explains to CMT.com.

“It turned out to be one of my favorite days that I’ve had in my career so far because it was such an epic shoot,” he adds. “It was cold and rainy and gray here in Nashville whenever we needed to shoot that video. So we headed down to Florida and went to Lake Okeechobee. That video was actually shot where they do airboat tours and fishing trips, alligator sightseeing and all that. And it allowed us to be on these awesome, incredible levees above the Everglades.”

