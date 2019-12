Dustin Lynch Is Seeing Double in “Ridin’ Roads”

Dustin Lynch wanted to do more than just drive around Tennessee in his video for “Ridin’ Roads.” Instead, he and director Mason Dixon decided to try some overlays and double exposure to “give the eye and the brain something to work on as they’re watching this video,” as Lynch explains to CMT.com.

“It turned out to be one of my favorite days that I’ve had in my career so far because it was such an epic shoot,” he adds. “It was cold and rainy and gray here in Nashville whenever we needed to shoot that video. So we headed down to Florida and went to Lake Okeechobee. That video was actually shot where they do airboat tours and fishing trips, alligator sightseeing and all that. And it allowed us to be on these awesome, incredible levees above the Everglades.”



Lynch says he was blown away by the movie magic when he saw the final product.

“It was me and my shotgun rider Nicole, and we were just having a normal day — and then you see what the direction they took everything. It’s amazing what they can do now to make it look like it was nighttime outside. It was actually 12 noon and we’re inside these tarps to create a nighttime experience. And there’s guys rocking the truck to make it like we’re really driving through the night sky. It was cool to be a part of that world.”

Look for “Ridin’ Roads” on Lynch’s upcoming album, Tullahoma, set for a January 17 release.