With a Blake Shelton Duet, Gwen Stefani Lands on Country Chart

Luke Combs Rebounds to No. 1 at Radio
Those stars twinkling atop country music’s Christmas trees this week bear a strong resemblance to Blake Shelton and Luke Combs. Shelton shines via his newest best-of collection, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which bows at No. 1 on Billboard’s country albums rankings.

There’s more bright news for Shelton. One of the four new songs in the reigning 12-cut package, “Nobody But You,” pairs him with his inamorata, Gwen Stefani. And get this: That song debuts at No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, which monitors airplay, sales, and streaming combined. Despite Stefani’s pop music prominence, this marks her first appearance in the Top 10 of that chart.

