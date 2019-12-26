Music

“Michael Mosley Surrendered from a Vacant Home in Cheatham County,” Metro Nashville Police Report

Mosley Being Held without Bond on Criminal Homicide Charges
In a series of Christmas day (Dec. 25) tweets, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported every stage of the search, arrest and apprehension of Michael Mosley, the accused killer of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III outside of The Dogwood in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood late last week.

A judicial commissioner ordered that Mosley be held without bond on the two criminal homicide charges against him. A $5,000,000 bond was set on the attempted criminal homicide charge.

Trapeni and Beathard (the son of country songwriter Casey Beathard and the brother of country singer-songwriter Tucker Beathard) were both killed early on Saturday morning.

According to a story in the Tennessean, Clayton’s grieving father said, “We are thankful that he is off of the streets. We are sad because two incredible young men are missed. The only thing that holds us together is trusting God. We are in awe of all of the good we have already seen him working in and through this tragedy.”

And according to the MNPD, “The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside. Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides. A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated and released,” they’d said when they were asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

