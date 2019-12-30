Now They’re Somebody: Country Stars Who Emerged in the 2010s

No matter who you are, where you are or what you were listening to when the New Year of 2010 arrived, chances are that you’d not yet heard of any of the country acts who are now filling arenas and selling millions of records. People like Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini and Florida Georgia Line. Now their songs are woven into your memory.

Just for fun, and with a nod toward the imminent advent of the year 2020, we take a backward glance to remind you of some of the stars who emerged during the last decade and the songs that first introduced them to you. The chart numbers refer to Billboard’s Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay rankings, citing the highest number.